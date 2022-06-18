Azerbaijani oil prices down [PHOTO]

18 June 2022 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.66 on June 17 compared to the previous price, settling at $121.97 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 17 amounted to $120.37 per barrel, down by $3.66 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $79.41 per barrel on June 17, down by $3.61 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.7 compared to the previous price and made up $120.58 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 18)