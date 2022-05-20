Azerbaijan exports 9.4m tons of oil from January to April 22

20 May 2022 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has exported 9.4 million tons of oil worth $3.6 billion from January to April 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

In the first four months of the year, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 4.3 million tons of oil worth $3 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel (790,540 tons of oil worth $539.1 million), Portugal (573,651 tons of oil worth $400.5 million), the UK (523,579 tons of oil worth $391 million) and India (406,773 tons of oil worth $316.1 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 136,436 tons of oil worth $69.6 million to Turkey in the first four months of this year.

During the reported months the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 55.3 percent.

In 2021, Azerbaijan exported 27.1 million tons of oil worth $13.2 billion. The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel, Croatia, Germany, and Portugal. In addition, Azerbaijan produced 34.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021. The slight increase in oil production last year was primarily due to the gradual elimination of voluntary oil output cuts under the OPEC+ deal.

