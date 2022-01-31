By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 27.1 million tons of oil worth $13.2 billion in 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Last year, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 12.5 million tons of oil worth $6 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel (1.7 million tons of oil worth $887.5 million), Croatia (1.5 million tons of oil worth $751.2 million), Germany (1.1 million tons of oil worth $628.1 million) and Portugal (1.1 million tons of oil worth $587 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 690,645 tons of oil worth $331.5 million to Turkey in 2021.

It should be noted that last year the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 59.5 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan produced 34.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021. The slight increase in oil production last year was primarily due to the gradual elimination of voluntary oil output cuts by the OPEC+ agreement.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz