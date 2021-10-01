By Trend

The working group on the energy supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], held a new meeting on Oct.1, Trend reports.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies which are part of the working group, information was provided on the progress of work on the reconstruction of power facilities in the liberated territories, the restoration of the necessary infrastructure, and the implementation of decisions taken at the previous meeting.

It was noted that the coordination of work currently being carried out and planned in the liberated territories by the relevant agencies, coordinated activities, and increasing the intensity of information exchange are among the important issues for the timely completion of the planned work.

Within the framework of the meeting, the report on "Eco-innovation and eco-industrial parks" prepared by the Center for Research on Sustainable Development and Green Economy was named after Nizami Ganjavi of the Azerbaijan State Economic University, was delivered. The report covering economic, environmental, and social benefits - reducing waste and energy consumption, contained information on the experience of different countries in creating more environmentally friendly industrial parks.

At the meeting, it was also noted that every week there is conducted monitoring of the work carried out to supply electricity and heat to the strategic facilities in Shusha city.

Then a presentation was made on the analysis of data obtained as a result of regular inspections on site, and the current situation with the installation of boiler houses, electrical substations, heating systems in neighborhoods and buildings, as well as providing boiler houses with water was considered.

The participants conducted discussions on the construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants in the Jabrayil district.

A report on the connection and exchange of information with the Karabakh digital geographic information system of the State Committee on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was also considered.

It was noted that most of the relevant government bodies that make up the working group are fully connected to this system.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.

---

