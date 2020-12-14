By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $50.11 per barrel last week (from December 7 to December 11), which is $1.22 (2.5 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.21.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $49.58 per barrel last week, up by $1.22 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.67.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.6 per barrel, which is 51 cents (1.1 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $47.66.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $49.38 per barrel, which is $1.69 (3.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.44.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 7, 2020
|
Dec. 8, 2020
|
Dec 9, 2020
|
Dec. 10, 2020
|
Dec. 11, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$49.45
|
$49.33
|
$49.21
|
$51.7
|
$50.88
|
$50.11
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$48.92
|
$48.79
|
$48.67
|
$51.16
|
$50.34
|
$49.58
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$48.05
|
$47.89
|
$47.66
|
$50.11
|
$49.29
|
$48.6
|
Brent Dated
|
$48.83
|
$48.69
|
$48.44
|
$50.92
|
$50.03
|
$49.38
