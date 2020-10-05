By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $40.29 per barrel last week (from September 28 through October 2), which is $1.57 (3.8 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct.5.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.84.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.78 per barrel last week, down by $0.97 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.53 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.61.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.69 per barrel, which is 83 cents (2 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.19.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $39.78 per barrel, which is $1.57 (3.8 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.32.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Sept. 28, 2020
|
Sept. 29, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Oct.1, 2020
|
Oct.1, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$42.04
|
$40.5
|
$40.92
|
$39.17
|
$38.84
|
$40.29
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$41.52
|
$39.99
|
$40.41
|
$38.66
|
$38.32
|
$39.78
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$41.36
|
$40.03
|
$40.36
|
$38.52
|
$38.19
|
$39.69
|
Brent Dated
|
$41.53
|
$40.15
|
$40.67
|
$38.92
|
$38.61
|
$39.98
