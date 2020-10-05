By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $40.29 per barrel last week (from September 28 through October 2), which is $1.57 (3.8 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct.5.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.84.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $39.78 per barrel last week, down by $0.97 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.53 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.69 per barrel, which is 83 cents (2 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41.36 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.19.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $39.78 per barrel, which is $1.57 (3.8 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.32.

Oil grade/date Sept. 28, 2020 Sept. 29, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Oct.1, 2020 Oct.1, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $42.04 $40.5 $40.92 $39.17 $38.84 $40.29 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $41.52 $39.99 $40.41 $38.66 $38.32 $39.78 Urals (EX NOVO) $41.36 $40.03 $40.36 $38.52 $38.19 $39.69 Brent Dated $41.53 $40.15 $40.67 $38.92 $38.61 $39.98

---

