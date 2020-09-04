By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Iran are working on cooperation in the field of electric power industry, the Ministry of Energy has reported.

As part of the measures taken in this direction, another meeting of the Joint Technical Commission on continuing construction and operation of hydroelectric power plants and installations “Khudaferin” and “Maiden Tower” on the Araz River has been held in the videoconference format.

During the meeting, the calculation of construction costs and damages of “Khudaferin” and “Maiden Tower” hydroelectric power plants over Araz River were discussed. In addition, parties discussed issues on purchase and installation of hydroelectric installations and equipment.

Moreover, at the same time, the first meeting of the Joint Technical Commission for the construction of “Ordubad” and “Marazad” hydroelectric power plants was held in the videoconference format.

The parties exchanged views on speeding up the construction of the “Ordubad” hydroelectric power plant and assessing its environmental impact.

Additionally, it was decided to hold next meeting in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in late September 2020.

