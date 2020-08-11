By Trend

SOCAR and Equinor are in the process of establishing a joint venture, CEO of Karabakh Operating Company Tair Dadashev said, Trend reports.

Dadashev made the announcement during a press tour at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

CEO noted that the new venture has already been registered abroad, and its branch is to be opened in Azerbaijan.

"The process will be completed in the coming days or weeks. After that, the united team of the joint operating company will fulfill combined obligations," he said.

---

