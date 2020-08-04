By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) transported about 85,000 tons of oil through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in July, local media reported with the reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmedov on August 4.

Transportation of oil from Baku to Russia's Novorossiysk resumed on July 17, and in that month the company carried about 85,000 tons of oil through this route.

Moreover, it was noted that the shipment of these volumes of oil to the port of Novorossiysk is scheduled for middle August.

Earlier, it was reported that that SOCAR plans to transport 585,000 tons through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2020.

Last year 824,000 tons of oil was transported through this pipeline, which is by 36.5 percent less than in 2018.

Transportation of oil through Baku- Novorossiysk pipeline was suspended in January for technical reasons.

Filling the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with oil started in October 1996. The pipeline has a maximum capacity of 105,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline has 3 pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. Diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.

