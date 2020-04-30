By Trend

The total amount of Azerbaijan’s product export through the "single window" system amounted to $1.9 million in April 2020, which is 5.5 times less compared to April 2020, Trend reports citing the Export Review of Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

From January till today, the Export Support Center of Single Window issued relevant export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs, which resulted in the export of non-oil products worth nearly $40 million.

During this period, the export of non-oil products increased by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019, said the report.

In 2019, the total amount of Azerbaijan’s product export via the "single window" system amounted to $140.4 million, which is 6.4 percent less compared to 2018 ($150 million).

---

