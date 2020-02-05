By Rasana Gasimova

Global price reporting agency Argus, supported by its general partner SOCAR (Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company) will hold the second Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit in Baku.

The event, which will take place on March 12-13, 2020 will bring together major regional players in the oil, transport, trading and refining industries, Argus reported on its official website.

The agency noted that Caspian countries remain of great importance for oil producers, traders and transportation companies, with the region’s various big new projects providing fresh opportunities for trading and supply logistics.

Conference participants will explore trading and logistics for exports of crude, refined products and petrochemicals. The forum will feature analysis of the latest developments in Caspian markets, and experts will be on hand to discuss expansions and upgrades to transport and refining infrastructure.

The event will cover a variety of topics, such as:

- Marketing and trading of crude, products and petrochemicals;

- Export routes for crude and products from Azerbaijan and Caspian countries;

- Prospects for new logistics patterns as part of the Caspian-Mediterranean transport corridor, rail transportation and tariff policy, shipowners, ports and terminals;

- Regional pipeline routes, realities and prospects;

- Domestic markets for crude and refined products in the Caspian region;

- Petrochemicals industry in the region — production, transportation and trading.

Argus is an independent media organization with more than 1000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world’s principal commodity trading and production centers.

The agency produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Note that the first Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit took place on October 12-13, 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz