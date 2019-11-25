By Trend

The volume of gas injected by Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz Production Union (PU) for the provision of subscribers has reached a record level, Trend reports citing the Union.

As of Nov. 23 this year, the total volume of injected gas exceeded 32.9 million cubic meters. Some 18.2 million cubic meters of this volume account for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and 14.6 million cubic meters for the country’s regions.

Meanwhile, as of Nov. 23, 2018, Azerigaz PU injected 25.5 million cubic meters of gas. The daily increase compared to the same period is 7.4 million cubic meters.

Compared with the same period, in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the increase was 2.9 million cubic meters of gas, in the regions of the country - 4.5 million cubic meters of gas.

To date, 1.5 million cubic meters of gas more have been injected compared to Nov. 22, 2018.

So, as of Nov. 22 this year, the total gas injection volume amounted to 31.4 million cubic meters of gas.

Azerigaz PU has already taken preventive measures to prepare for the winter. In order to avoid problems with the gas supply, reinforced measures will be taken to ensure the gas supply.

Azerigaz Production Union carries out the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas in Azerbaijan. Azerigaz also provides transportation of natural gas extracted by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to Iran, Georgia and Russia.

