By Trend

As a result of activities carried out by Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR over the past years, the production at Oil Rocks has grown by over 20 percent, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

"The hydraulic structures have been updated, and production facilities have been thoroughly repaired or reconstructed," Abdullayev said.

The SOCAR president also emphasized that the products of the fields of republican significance are transported through the infrastructure of Oil Rocks, and in the future it is planned to connect other fields to this infrastructure as well.

About 2,000 wells have been drilled at Oil Rocks since their discovery and 333 production sites installed.

Preparatory work for drilling the first exploratory well at the Oil Rocks began in June 1949.

