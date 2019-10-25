By Trend

The ongoing repair being carried out by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is nearing completion, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Management Department, said, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

The repair work launched at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery on October 4 is nearing, and the repaired facilities are gradually being commissioned.

SOCAR focuses on the full completion of repair and commissioning work at the refinery until November 4. Along with the refinery, ongoing repair and reconstruction is also underway at the SOCAR’s Azerikimya Production Union in Sumgait city.

The short-term repair and long-term overhaul of oil refineries are a mandatory requirement in the technical passport of each facility to ensure the continuous operation of the refinery and are carried out at the refineries operating worldwide.

---

