By Trend

The Annual Caspian Technical Conference held by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

Opening the session, Vice President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR for Field Development Yashar Latifov said that exploration and production of oil becomes complicated without the digital transformation of technology.

The vice president noted that SOCAR has successful operational development projects. SOCAR is rapidly implementing project systems and this adapts the state of the company in the market, added Latifov.

The Caspian Technical Conference will continue until October 18. The main focus of the conference is the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region and at the global level.

The theme of the conference is digital transformation, which will be reflected in thematic panel sessions and technical sessions that bring together industry experts, representatives of regulatory bodies and innovative companies as well as students.

