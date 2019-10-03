By Trend

More than 99 percent of trenching is complete along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) route, Trend reports with reference to the TAP AG consortium.

TAP said its contractors have environment teams, including ecologists and species specialists with expert local knowledge of biodiversity & Ecosystems.

TAP also employs field-based personnel to work with contractors, to ensure compliance with project standards, reads the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz