By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated oil industry workers of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century and Oil Workers Day.

“Dear oil industry workers! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, which has played a strategically important role in the life of our country, and on your professional holiday – the Oil Workers Day,” said the head of state.

He noted that the “Agreement on the joint development and production sharing for the Azeri, Chirag and Deep-Water Gunashli fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea” dated 20 September, 1994 has become the key contributor to the future development of independent Azerbaijan and ensured its sustainable and dynamic growth.

“This agreement, signed in challenging geopolitical circumstances of the early years of our state independence due to the political determination of national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, acclaimed and described as the Contract of the Century, was the first international oil treaty reflecting the economic sovereignty of our republic. By fundamentally transforming the energy map of the region as a whole, the agreement created favorable conditions for cooperation in the Caspian basin. This energy strategy, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, was of exceptional importance for the integration of our country into the world economy in a short time and strengthening its international standing,” he said.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s oil and gas today are one of the key factors of peace, security and progress on the planet.

“The work carried out on the initiative and under the leadership of our country within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates the potential of Azerbaijan. At the same time, over the past years our republic has implemented a successful format of cooperation with leading foreign oil companies. A clear manifestation of this is the revision at the initiative of the partners of the Contract of the Century and extension of the agreement until 2050. The investment projects being implemented by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which worthily represents our country in oil and gas projects of regional and global importance and strengthens its position in the global energy market, represent the economic power of our country,” said the head of state.

“The unprecedented successes of the Contract of the Century are the result of the selfless work of our oil workers. It is thanks to them that Azerbaijan has an extensive oil industry infrastructure and is recognized in the world as an oil country. Our outstanding scientists and specialists in various oil-related sectors have done a tremendous job of using the ample oil and gas resources for the benefit of the progress of Azerbaijan and written bright pages in the oil annals of our country.

As the current generation of Azerbaijani oil workers, you are continuing their journey with great success. I wish you all further achievements along the way,” he added.

