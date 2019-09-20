By Trend

Azerenerji OJSC, Azerbaijan’s energy operator, is restoring 220 kilovolt substations Mushfig and Khirdalan, which play an exclusive role in power supply of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula and provide power to most of Baku’s 110 kilovolt substations, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The work is carried out in a special mode - without stopping the operation of substations, so that no interruptions in energy supply would occur.

Entire units, portals, buses, voltage transformers, lightning protection equipment, open and closed switchgears have been updated at the Mushfig substation, the exploitation period of which has expired and which was built in the Badamdar settlement in 1987. The old control point of the substation was overhauled and a new administrative building was built.

The substation control has been moved to a new building and the mini SCADA system has been reinstalled. In general, technical work has already been completed at the Mushfig substation, and the improvement work is underway in the territory.

Construction work, reconstruction and repair are underway at the 220-kilovolt substation Khirdalan built in 1953 and the period of exploitation of which has expired. Open and closed switchgears are reinstalled at the substation, worn-out and outdated equipment is replaced with new one.

A new two-story building is being constructed at Khirdalan substation. Here, after installation, the modern SCADA dispatch system will be connected to the common system and will ensure the exchange of telemetry information. More than half of the work at the substation has already been completed, and after several months the reconstruction work will be fully completed.

In order to prevent accidents, direct the load from one substation to another during emergencies, eliminate losses, meet the increasing demand, and most importantly, for a better and continuous supply of electricity to consumers, the reconstruction of substations is extremely important.

