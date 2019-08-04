By Trend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Finnish corporation which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment in the marine and energy markets, has started introducing new developments and technologies to Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

"In the energy sector, we are supplying spare parts and services for existing power plants. We are also having discussions with sector authorities about the global energy transition, energy system modernisation and how local energy systems are affected in the Caspian area," said the Finnish company.

Wärtsilä said in the maritime sector, there is great activity too.

"We are one of the main equipment suppliers for the Baku Shipyard, which is an integrated shipyard providing shipbuilding, ship repair, conversion and engineering services for the marine and offshore industry around the Caspian Sea. We are currently working on strengthening our partnership with the local partners. Furthermore, we have started introducing the new developments and technologies of Wärtsilä to Azerbaijan market, and show them the path to 100% renewable energy future. In addition, we’d like to provide assistance to both energy and marine sectors, for increasing the efficiency of the equipment they use," said the company.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2018, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled 5.2 billion euros with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

