By Trend

Operator of the production site of research works on the 14th deepwater platform of Azerbaijan’s Gunashli oil and gas field Seymur Velikhanov (born 1980) fell and passed away on the floor in the shower room, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

According to the preliminary version, the death was caused by a blow to the head and brain hemorrhage.

A relevant commission established by order of the director general of Azneft is investigating the causes of the incident on the spot.

Additional information about the incident will follow.

---

