By Leman Mammadova

The export volume of Azerbaijani crude oil to Turkey amounted to 207,085 tons in January-February 2019.

According to Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) report, Azerbaijan exported 129,085 tons of oil to Turkey in February. The share of Azerbaijan in the total volume of crude oil and petroleum products supplied to Turkey was 3.84 percent in February.

Meanwhile, Turkey imported 683 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in February. Turkey's gas imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 125 million cubic meters compared with January.

Azerbaijan was the third largest gas supplier to Turkey in February, after Russia (1.21 billion cubic meters) and Iran (685 million cubic meters). The rest of the imports were from Nigeria, Algeria, Qatar, Egypt, the U.S. and France.

It should ne noted that Turkey imported 808 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan this January and 794.5 million cubic meters in December last year.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 is currently supplying Shahdeniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey reached 7.5 billion cubic meters last year.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12 2018 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on 30 June. So far, TANAP has transported about 800 million cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas to Turkey. TANAP will transport 2 billion cubic meters in 2019 to Turkey, 4 billion cubic meters in 2020, and 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be transported in 2021.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz