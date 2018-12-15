By Trend
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $62.02 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 14, or $0.17 less than on Dec. 13, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Dec. 15.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $60.71 per barrel on Dec. 14, or $0.17 less than on Dec. 13.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO was $57.44 per barrel on Dec. 14, or $0.07 less than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $59.16 on Dec. 14, or $0.34 less than the previous price.
---
