By Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has visited the 23rd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show-2018).

Shahbazov participated in an inauguration ceremony May 6, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

The Azerbaijani minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Iran’s oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh to discuss the issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that exhibitors from 38 countries represent over 4,000 Iranian and foreign international companies at the Iran Oil Show-2018.

Azerbaijan, Austria, Spain, Germany, the UAE, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Czech Republic, China, Russia, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Croatia, South Korea, Poland, Netherlands, India, Finland, Hong Kong Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Monaco, Canada, Liechtenstein, Oman, Denmark, Taiwan, the US, Norway, Australia, Brazil, Malaysia and Singapore are among the participants in the exhibition.

The four-day exhibition is sponsored by the Iranian Ministry of Oil and its subsidiary the National Iranian Oil Company.

Among the fields of activities of the participants are development and study of deposits; geophysical equipment and technologies; equipment and technologies; equipment and technologies for drilling; equipment for oil and gas production; heavy engineering: pipes and pipelines; transportation of petroleum products; power generation; petrochemical technologies; service maintenance; pipeline fittings, compressors; safety technologies; welding equipment; waste treatment and recycling.