Azerbaijani tax official elected to OECD’s top global taxation expert group

21 October 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An employee of the International Taxation and Tax Monitoring Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Ceyhun Ismayilov, has been elected as a member of the OECD Inclusive Framework’s Expert Group on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

The State Tax Service reported this development to Azernews.

According to the information, this group serves as the highest-level expert body within the OECD’s BEPS initiative, defining the main directions of global tax policy and overseeing the preparation of international standards. Members of the group represent more than 140 countries and jurisdictions within the Inclusive Framework, and are responsible for shaping strategic decisions, setting priorities, and determining technical work mandates.

Membership in this group is granted only through a selective process among OECD and BEPS member countries. Candidates are chosen based on their expertise in international taxation and their active contributions to the global tax dialogue.

The election of an Azerbaijani representative to this prominent body reflects the growing role and institutional capacity of Azerbaijan in the sphere of international tax cooperation. This membership is expected to expand the country’s participation in the global tax agenda, help align its national tax policy with international best practices, and support the development of a fair and transparent tax environment.