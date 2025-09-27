Patriotic war, national dignity, eternal remembrance [OPINION]

27 September 2025 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev, Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

September 27, 2020, began as a proud and long-awaited day for the entire Azerbaijani nation. It once again demonstrated the strength and valor of the victorious Azerbaijani Army, and became a significant milestone in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, showing the world our nation's military might.

On that day, the armed forces of Armenia grossly violated the ceasefire regime, launching intense attacks along the frontline on Azerbaijani positions. In addition, they deliberately shelled civilian settlements in the regions of Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil. This marked the beginning of a new wave of aggression against Azerbaijan. As a result, alongside military personnel, 11 Azerbaijani civilians, including 2 children, lost their lives.

In response, and guided by international law, includiang four long-ignored UN Security Council resolutions, the Commander-in-Chief, the Great Leader, President Ilham Aliyev, gave the order for a counter-offensive along the entire frontline, aiming to repel the enemy's provocations, end the aggression, and liberate the territories that had been under occupation for over 30 years.

Thus began the operation known as "Iron Fist" on September 27 — a campaign that turned into the 44-day Second Garabagh Patriotic War, culminating in the liberation of Shusha, the cultural heart of Garabagh. As a result of successful combat operations, by November 9, 5 cities, 4 towns, and 286 villages were liberated. The victorious Azerbaijani Army destroyed both the Armenian armed forces and terrorist groups formed in Garabagh.

On November 10, following Armenia’s official appeal to the Russian Federation and the agreement between the leaders of all three countries, the war was halted. A tripartite declaration consisting of 9 articles was signed, marking Armenia’s official capitulation. As Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself stated, Armenia had no choice but to accept defeat in the face of Azerbaijan’s glorious army.

As a result of translating military victory into political gains, within 20 days after the 44-day war, three regions were returned to Azerbaijan without fighting: Aghdam on November 20, Kalbajar on November 25, and Lachin on December 1. Later, on August 26, 2022, the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus were brought under full control. Thus, the peaceful return of the Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts in accordance with the trilateral agreement was completed.

The war, which lasted only 44 days, turned the centuries-old dream of our people into reality through the bravery of our heroic officers and soldiers. Our lands were liberated, and historical justice was restored.

From the first days of the war, hundreds of patriotic Azerbaijani youth voluntarily went to the front with great enthusiasm and patriotism, fighting heroically against the enemy. Naturally, war brings losses. Unfortunately, this war was no exception. 2,908 Azerbaijani soldiers gave their lives for our land, 6 went missing, and thousands became war veterans.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated: "I bow my head once more before the souls of the martyrs of the First and Second Garabagh Wars and pray for God's mercy on them. We avenged their blood! The heroic soldiers and officers who brought us this victory are our source of pride."

It is no coincidence that September 27, which symbolizes national will, spirit, and dignity, was officially declared Remembrance Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated December 2, 2020, to honor the soldiers and officers who fought heroically in the Second Garabagh War and sacrificed their lives for our country’s territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani state always pays the highest tribute to the memory of our martyrs and keeps their legacy alive. It also places great emphasis on the treatment and rehabilitation of our war veterans.

To immortalize the names of our martyrs and heroic children, the Victory Park was established. As a symbol of the 44-day Patriotic War, the Victory Arch was constructed — 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, with 44 columns. The Memorial Complex of the Patriotic War and the Victory Museum, currently under construction, will forever preserve the epic of our people's heroism.

In conclusion, September 27 – Remembrance Day will forever remain in the memory of the Azerbaijani people. Today, we once again affirm that our martyrs' blood was not in vain, and their dreams have come true. We bow before the souls of our martyrs and highly value the heroism of our veterans. By building new lives on the liberated sovereign lands, we both honor their memory and leave a glorious legacy for future generations.