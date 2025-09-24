Serbian parliamentary delegation pays tribute at national memorials in Baku [PHOTOS]
A delegation led by the Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, Ana Brnabić, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor on September 24, Azernews reports.
The delegation laid a wreath and flowers at his grave, paying tribute to the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state.
The grave of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva was also visited, where flowers were laid in her memory.
Following this, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, honoring the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom and sovereignty. Flowers were placed on the graves, and a wreath was laid at the "Eternal Torch" monument.
Guests also viewed Baku from its highest point and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city’s development and construction achievements.
The delegation was accompanied during the visit by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.
