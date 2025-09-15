Azerbaijan confers "Dostluq" order upon director general of ICESCO

15 September 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik was awarded the "Dostluq" order, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik was awarded the mentioned order for his services in the development of successful cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.

ICESCO, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is an intergovernmental entity that advances education, science, and culture throughout the Islamic world. Functioning within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), its objective is to enhance collaboration among its 54 member states, promote discussion and diversity, and further sustainable development, innovation, and the preservation of cultural heritage. ICESCO, based in Rabat, Morocco, employs Arabic, French, and English as its official languages.