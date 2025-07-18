Azerbaijan declines to participate in CIS Economic Council Meeting in Moscow
Azerbaijan has refused to attend the upcoming meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Economic Council scheduled to take place in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
Typically, Azerbaijan is represented at CIS meetings by First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov. However, the source confirmed that Eyyubov will not attend this session.
The decision to withdraw is reportedly linked to recent events in Yekaterinburg and the downing of an AZAL aircraft. According to the source, Azerbaijan’s refusal stems from Russia’s reluctance to take necessary measures to resolve these issues.
