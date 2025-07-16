Armenian Government commits to long-term peace with Azerbaijan

16 July 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the country's commitment to establishing lasting peace with Azerbaijan during a press conference in Yerevan, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan affirmed that there will be no further war between the two nations.

“There will be peace, not war, between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Essentially, we are working towards a long-term solution to this issue and must continue our efforts in this direction,” the prime minister stated.

It is worth recalling that on July 10, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere, with serious and substantive discussions on key aspects of the peace agenda, including border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangezur corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

General agreements were reached to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher diplomatic levels.