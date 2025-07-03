President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Fuzuli district
Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, arrived in the Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.
At Fuzuli International Airport, the President was welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!