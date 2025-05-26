Xi Jinping сongratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday – Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!