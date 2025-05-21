Uzbekistan plans ID-only entry for citizens of Azerbaijan

21 May 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan is preparing to allow citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan to enter the country using only their internal passports or ID cards, eliminating the current requirement for international passports, Azernews reports.

The measure is outlined in a presidential decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev titled “On Measures to Sharply Increase Tourist Inflows and Rapidly Expand Tourism Services to Strengthen the Role and Importance of Tourism in the Economy in 2025–2026.”

According to the decree, the initiative is aimed at simplifying travel procedures and fostering the development of tourism, as well as strengthening business and humanitarian relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan has been instructed to launch negotiations with the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan within three months. Based on the outcomes of these talks, the ministry is expected to present detailed proposals to the government.

The proposed policy includes granting citizens of the three countries permission to stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days using only an internal ID or passport. Additionally, children under the age of 16 would be allowed to enter with a “child passport.”

Currently, a visa-free regime of up to 60 days exists between Uzbekistan and these countries, but travelers are required to present international passports to gain entry.

If implemented, the new policy would significantly ease regional travel and is expected to increase tourist flows to Uzbekistan’s diverse regions.