Weapons and ammunition discovered at railway station
Police officers are actively engaged in measures aimed at the operational detection of illegally stored firearms, as well as encouraging individuals to voluntarily surrender these weapons, Azernews reports.
In a recent operation coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officials successfully located and seized a significant cache of firearms and ammunition.
Specifically, during a targeted action at one of the railway stations in the Imishli district, authorities discovered 1 pistol along with 407 cartridges of various calibers.
An investigation is underway.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!