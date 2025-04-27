Khankandi Youth Pact set to be signed at Azerbaijan's first national event under COP29 Presidency [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

The signing of the Khankandi Youth Pact is planned within the Simulation Conference of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), Azernews reports.

The COP Simulation Conference commenced on April 26 at Garabagh University in Khankandi, organized collaboratively by the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAMYO) and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

The opening ceremony attracted 60 young representatives from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, prominent universities, as well as international participants. Notable speakers included Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator; Metin Karimli, Head of the Ministry of Science and Education; Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University; Leyla Hasanova, Chairperson of NAMYO and COP29 Youth Climate Champion; and Rafig Ismayilov, Director of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

The speakers highlighted the significance of hosting Azerbaijan’s inaugural national COP29 event in Khankandi and at Garabagh University. They emphasized the crucial role of youth in global environmental protection and climate change initiatives, discussing how the outcomes of COP29—scheduled for November 2024 in Baku—could enhance global ecological efforts.

Following the opening, a keynote address was given by Elshad Iskandarov, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He outlined Azerbaijan’s climate and peace initiatives, including the Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace established at COP29.

Iskandarov pointed out that Garabagh suffered from environmental damage and mine contamination during its occupation, but stated that the resolution of the conflict has opened opportunities for ecological restoration in this vital natural region.

Over the course of the two-day conference, participants will engage in group discussions focused on the effectiveness of climate change initiatives across various nations, youth involvement in these processes, the advancement of alternative energy sources, and the vision for a sustainable future.

A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation was also signed between NAMYO and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, with plans to also sign the Khankandi Youth Pact.