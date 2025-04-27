Congress of Azerbaijani doctors highlights global cooperation and medical education [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Congress of Azerbaijani Doctors, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Medical Workers' Association (DAMV), was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the congress brought together over 200 doctors from Germany and various countries around the world.

Opening the congress, Abbas Ahmadli, co-founder and the first chairman of DAMV’s Board of Directors, spoke about the association’s and the congress’s main goals. He stated that the purpose of the congress was to bring Azerbaijani doctors together to discuss current healthcare issues, expand opportunities for international cooperation, and explore prospects for the development of medical education in Azerbaijan.

Aqil Huseynzade, chairman of DAMV’s Board of Directors, emphasized that the organization not only unites Azerbaijani doctors in Germany but is also actively engaged in diaspora activities. He noted that discussions would be held regarding the involvement of Azerbaijani doctors working in Azerbaijan, Germany, Turkey, Britain, and Russia in the development of healthcare in Azerbaijan and the strengthening of their networking.

Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany, stated in his speech that Azerbaijani doctors, who represent the intellectual core of the diaspora, successfully promote Azerbaijan with their knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to humanitarian values. He expressed confidence that the congress would contribute to Azerbaijani doctors acting as a unified force in Germany.

The ambassador highlighted that in recent years, Azerbaijan has undergone broad reforms to modernize its healthcare infrastructure. He stressed the importance of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany supporting this process with their expertise and experience.

Aghayev noted that Azerbaijan-Germany relations are developing successfully across various fields, emphasizing that numerous high-level mutual visits have taken place over the past two years, opening new opportunities for cooperation. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijani doctors would play an important role in further strengthening these ties.

Touching on defamatory campaigns by certain circles in Europe, including Germany, against Azerbaijan, the ambassador underlined the importance of joint efforts to effectively counter these attempts and to convey the truth about Azerbaijan’s development and its peace and stability policies in the region to German political and public circles.

He also mentioned that, as part of the reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation, modern education, science, and healthcare systems are being established. He noted with pride the establishment of Karabakh University in Khankendi and highlighted the historic significance of its representation at the congress.

Following the opening speeches, Fuad Mahmudlu, a member of DAMV’s Board, gave a presentation on the activities of the association, detailing its goals, key areas of work, the organization of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany, and contributions to the development of healthcare in Azerbaijan.

Professor Geray Geraybeyli, rector of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), emphasized that Azerbaijani doctors abroad, by achieving professional success and organizing themselves, contribute to the healthcare reforms carried out by the Azerbaijani state. He underlined that, thanks to the high attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, significant achievements and innovations have been made in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, with Azerbaijani doctors abroad sharing their experiences and closely participating in these efforts.

Samir Babayev, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Karabakh University, pointed out that alongside other fields, healthcare is receiving great attention in the liberated territories, thanks to the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the knowledge and experience of doctors working abroad and called on his colleagues to actively contribute to healthcare development in these regions.

Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB (Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units), stressed that Azerbaijani doctors abroad are actively participating not only in projects in Baku but also across various regions of Azerbaijan.

After the opening session, the congress continued with panel discussions:

The first panel, moderated by Nasrulla Nasrullayev (DAMV Board Member), was titled "Organizing Practical Medical Education and Global Experiences" , featuring speeches by Geray Geraybeyli, Professor Natig Hasanov (Clinicum Idar-Oberstein, Germany), Samir Babayev, and Faiq Orucoglu (Biruni University, Turkey).

The second panel, moderated by DAMV Deputy Chair Gulshan Ahmadli, focused on "Organizing Doctors" , with speakers including Professor Qurbanxan Muslumov (founder of GAMCA), Erdal Safak (Chairman of the Berlin Turkish Medical Workers' Society), Orkhan Isayev (Vice-Rector of AMU), Konul Mammadova (AMD Board Member), Suraddin Ismayil (DAMV Board Member), and Vugar Yagublu (founder of AzerMDS).

The third panel, "Participation of Azerbaijani Doctors Abroad in Azerbaijan’s Healthcare" , was moderated by Ziya Mammadzade (Head of Process Optimization at TABIB), featuring Araz Nasirov, Tural Qalbinur (member of AMU’s Ophthalmology Department), Turab Gasimov (Hegau-Bodensee Clinic, Germany), Fidan Israfilbeyli (Birmingham Women’s Hospital, UK), and Abbas Ahmadli (plastic surgeon at Cosmopolitan Aesthetics Braunschweig, Germany).

The fourth panel, "Open Discussion", was moderated by DAMV Board Member Nigar Mucha. Speakers included Ilhama Jafarli (founder of Azerbaijan-Britain Professionals Association), Araz Jalilov (International Marketing and Development Manager at Memorial Hospitals Group, Turkey), Vasif Ismayil (urologist-andrologist at AMU’s Teaching-Surgical Clinic), Aqil Huseynzade (DAMV Chairman and specialist at KRK Nordstadt Hospital, Germany), and Ariz Jabrayilov (Healthcare Manager at Referans Medical Group).

During the congress, presentations were also made:

Toğrul Məmmədli presented "Tibbia – Medical Encyclopedia", highlighting the role of innovative information systems in healthcare.

Elchin Ismayilov presented on "Application of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Medical Education", discussing AI's role in diagnosis, clinical decision-making, and education.

After the closing ceremony, a banquet was organized.

It should be noted that the German-Azerbaijani Medical Workers' Association (DAMV) was founded in January 2021 by a group of Azerbaijani doctors working in Germany.