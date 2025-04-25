Chair of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court and Chinese Chief Justice Discuss Legal Cooperation

25 April 2025 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, visited Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, on April 22–23 as part of an official visit to strengthen international judicial cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Supreme Court.

The Court noted that Inam Karimov first held a bilateral meeting with Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of China’s Supreme People’s Court. During the meeting, Karimov provided a detailed overview of ongoing judicial and legal reforms in Azerbaijan. Both sides emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences between judicial systems and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as prospects for future cooperation in the legal field.

Following the bilateral talks, Karimov participated in the 20th meeting of the Presidents of Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. Discussions during the session focused on expanding collaboration among the judicial institutions within the SCO framework.

In his speech at the conference, the Azerbaijani Chief Justice underscored the significance of the platform in fostering long-term legal cooperation among friendly nations. He noted that such forums offer invaluable opportunities for constructive dialogue, sharing of best practices, and exploring innovative legal approaches for the future.

Karimov highlighted the progressive judicial reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He pointed out that extensive legislative amendments have been adopted in recent years, significantly contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s judiciary.

In a separate session, Inam Karimov delivered a presentation on “Legal Applications of Artificial Intelligence.” He noted that AI offers vast potential for legal systems, including easing workloads and improving access to justice. However, he stressed that AI should serve as a supportive tool and not replace the role of judges—legal decisions must always remain in the hands of experienced judicial professionals.

At the conclusion of the discussions, the Supreme Court heads of SCO member states signed a Joint Statement, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law and enhancing cooperation in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.