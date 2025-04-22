Condolence book opened following passing of Pope Francis
A Book of Condolence has been opened at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Baku following the passing of Pope Francis.
Azernews reports that the announcement was made by Toral Agayev, Press Secretary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.
Visitors will have the opportunity to leave messages in the condolence book from April 22 to 26, including April 26, during the hours of 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
