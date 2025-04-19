Azerbaijan U17s Fall to Estonia in UEFA Development Tournament Finale

19 April 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national under-17 football team concluded their UEFA Development Tournament campaign in Chișinău, Moldova with a narrow 2-1 loss to Estonia.

As Azernews informs, the team, led by head coach Aqil Nabiyev, suffered defeat in their third and final match of the tournament, held at the Technical Center of the Moldova Football Federation.

Azerbaijan's only goal came in the 90th minute, courtesy of Nijat Karimov, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan lost 0-1 to hosts Moldova and claimed a 1-0 victory against Georgia.

The tournament provided valuable international experience for the young Azerbaijani squad, highlighting areas for development ahead of future competitions.