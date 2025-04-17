Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum was held in Baku.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sports of Slovenia Mitja Blaganje, along with local businessmen and representatives of business organizations from Slovenia.

Addressing the forum, FM Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the prospects for the development of mutual relations, noting that both states enjoy close cooperative relations on international platforms. Describing the development of these relations as beneficial for both parties, Bayramov emphasized: "Our countries enjoy cooperative relations in the energy, agriculture, trade, tourism, and healthcare sectors. The business forum held today will give impetus to the integration of business structures operating in both countries."

Outlining the Middle Corridor as a significant milestone for the development of international trade, Slovenian FM Tanja Fajon noted: "In addition to cooperation in the energy sector, Slovenia intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transit sector. Via the Middle Corridor, Slovenia aims to boost trade relations with Central Asia and other Eastern countries."

Other key speakers highlighted the potential for cooperation in other areas, including pharmaceuticals, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, and mutual investment.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and company executives held discussions with their Slovenian counterparts in B2B and B2G formats. During the discussions, the businessmen shared details about the business environment in the country, the tax system, and other issues.

Companies operating in the fields of tourism, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture expressed the need for reciprocal visits and agreed to continue their collaboration.