UN-Habitat Executive Director visits Azerbaijani embassy in Kenya

16 April 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

On April 15, the Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif (Anaklaudia Rosbach – as in your text), paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kenya, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy.

The Executive Director and her accompanying delegation first visited the memorial room dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the statehood corner established in the administrative building of the Embassy. The memory of the National Leader was honored with deep respect.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev informed the guests about Azerbaijan’s history of statehood, culture, the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his mission as a savior, the achievements of modern Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and the restoration of territorial integrity following the glorious Victory in 2020. The Ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan is the only country conducting large-scale post-conflict reconstruction and restoration efforts based on national resources and in accordance with modern urban planning standards. He also provided information about landmines in the restored territories, which pose a threat to human life, and about the ongoing humanitarian demining efforts.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the dynamic cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat. Views were exchanged on shared priorities and goals regarding the global significance and international recognition of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan from May 18 to 22, 2026. Ms. Rosbach expressed appreciation for the efforts and support of the Government of Azerbaijan in the WUF13 preparatory process.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director acknowledged Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and emphasized the importance of joint initiatives carried out with the COP29 Presidency, as well as the positive outcomes of the meetings held during her visit to Azerbaijan. She noted that Azerbaijan’s global initiatives on the interaction between sustainable urban development and climate change, as well as efforts to connect the COP and WUF platforms, contribute to advancing international cooperation to the next level. UN-Habitat is committed to expanding its partnership with Azerbaijan in this direction.