Azerbaijan's national pavilion opens at Expo 2025 [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 world exhibition, themed "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives," has begun in Osaka, Japan, Azernews reports.

The official opening of Expo 2025 was attended by Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions Dmitry Kerkentzes, and high-ranking guests from the countries represented at the world exhibition.

Azerbaijan, which has been successfully represented at Expo exhibitions since 2000, attaches great importance to participating in the world exhibition this year as well.

The opening of the national pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center was also held within the framework of the event. The opening was attended by the General Commissioner of Azerbaijan for Expo 2025, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, the Country Manager of Expo 2025 for Azerbaijan Shimzi Izumi, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismayilzadeh, and other guests.

The Azerbaijan pavilion is located in the "Connecting Lives " section of Expo 2025, covering the theme "Seven bridges for sustainability ".

The concept of the pavilion is inspired by the poem “Seven Beauties” by the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. It demonstrates Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, commitment to technological development and sustainable development, as well as its openness to dialogue. Because through dialogue and connections, it is possible to achieve a clear, harmonious, and sustainable future.

The facade of the three-story pavilion is designed with grid motifs that embody Azerbaijani traditions, arts, and crafts. Visitors begin their journey through the pavilion by getting acquainted with the different directions that each of the seven giant beauties embodies - cultural diversity, cultural heritage, traditional arts, architectural gems, sustainable development, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

The pavilion also features three trees celebrating Azerbaijan and Japan. These are the "Azerbaijani Tree", the "Japanese Tree", and the "Friendship Tree", a synthesis of Azerbaijani and Japanese trees.

Covering an area of ​​more than 155 hectares, Expo 2025 will feature a total of 165 countries and 7 international organizations. Expo 2025 is expected to attract 28 million visitors until October 13.