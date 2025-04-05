Euronews highlights Azerbaijan’s landmine challenges in special report

5 April 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Europe's information channel, “Euronews,” has prepared a report dedicated to the landmine problem in Europe. The material gives significant attention to Azerbaijan, Azernews notes.

The report coincides with April 4th – International Mine Awareness and Mine Action Day.

The material emphasizes that Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine have landmine issues due to conflicts, which also affect Europe.

The report includes statements from Hasanali Aliyev, who was injured in a mine explosion, and representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“When I stepped on the mine, I was 23 years old,” Hasanali Aliyev said. As a result of the incident, his leg was amputated.

According to the UN, on average, one person dies or is injured every hour worldwide due to landmine explosions, and victims often include children and young people.

The television channel noted that the Azerbaijani government is implementing an active program to combat landmines and also raise awareness among the public on this issue.

“The demining process, as well as the reconstruction and restoration of liberated areas, is a long-term issue,” Euronews cited the head of ANAMA’s Methodology and Training Department.

The report stated that there is a need to continue awareness-raising efforts about landmine dangers, particularly among civilians, especially those living in conflict-affected regions like Hasanali Aliyev.

Euronews noted that experts estimate that up to 10 million landmines may be planted across 64 countries, with an additional 2-5 million new devices being placed every year.