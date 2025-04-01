President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency

1 April 2025 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree aimed at improving the irrigation water supply for agricultural lands in the village of Ivanovka, Ismayilli district, Azernews reports.

The decree allocates an initial amount of 5 million manat ($2.9 million) from the Presidential Reserve Fund, as specified in Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget, to the State Agency for Water Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The funds are designated for the improvement of irrigation services for 1,250 hectares of agricultural land in the village of Ivanovka.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the financing outlined in this decree.

The Ministry of Economy is tasked with allocating necessary funds for completing the irrigation improvement project in the 2026 state budget, under capital investment expenses.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is required to address any issues arising from this decree.