Earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's Imishli district

28 March 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

The quake originated at a depth of 53 kilometers.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the epicenter was located 11 kilometers north of the Saatli station in the Imishli district.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 struck Azerbaijan’s Imishli district, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!