Libyan President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis Al Menfi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday.
I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and bless the Muslim Ummah with abundance and well-being.
Happy holidays!" the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!