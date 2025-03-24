Azerbaijani citizens released from detention in Eritrea after diplomatic efforts

24 March 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

After prolonged negotiations, 18 Azerbaijani citizens detained in Eritrea since November 7, 2024, have been released following instructions from Azerbaijan’s head of state, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed that this was achieved through coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.

During their detention, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia provided consular support to the ship crew, ensuring their needs were met. The ministry also expressed gratitude to the Turkish Embassy in Eritrea for its assistance in the process.

The released individuals were crew members of the "CMS Pahlevan," "CMS Yigid," and "CMS-3" vessels operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V.