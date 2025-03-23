Limited visibility forecasted on Azerbaijan's highways due to fog and rain

23 March 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's road conditions have been reported due to the forecasted weather changes, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

The Service noted that rainfall and fog are expected in various areas across the country on March 24, potentially limiting visibility on major highways to 300-800 meters.

Motorists are advised to take caution and be aware of the reduced visibility caused by the adverse weather conditions. This may lead to slower travel times and an increased risk of accidents. Authorities urge drivers to exercise extra care, particularly when traveling through areas prone to fog and rain.

The weather forecast indicates that these conditions may persist throughout the day, so those planning to travel should stay updated on the latest weather reports and be prepared for possible disruptions on the roads.