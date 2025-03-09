Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva view “Free to dream” exhibition [PHOTOS]

9 March 2025 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with VarYox culture and art platform, presented the 2025 edition of "Her Art in Action", an annual festival dedicated to highlighting female artistic practices.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Media Center, viewed the "Free to Dream" exhibition held as part of the festival.

Running from March 9 to April 6, this year’s edition, the “Free to Dream” exhibition focuses on the ways women imagine, visualize, and express their dreams both personal and collective. Through an exhibition and a dynamic public program, the festival creates a space for dialogue, reflection, and artistic exploration.

Curated by Lesley Gray and Ayna Moazzen, the exhibition brings together 23 Azerbaijani artists selected through an open call, along with three international artists and an international curator. Spanning paintings, video works, performances, and installations, the works reflect a range of artistic approaches and perspectives. The exhibition seeks to explore how imagination becomes a site of both possibility and constraint, shaped by personal histories, social realities, and cultural expectations.

Beyond the exhibition, Her Art in Action continues its commitment to artistic development and exchange through workshops, portfolio reviews, and discussions with visiting artists and curators. These programs provide a unique opportunity for emerging and mid-career artists to refine their practice, gain new insights, and connect with local and international art communities. Supported by the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, Pasha Travel, Nar, and the Embassy of the Netherlands, Her Art in Action remains a vital platform for amplifying women’s voices in the arts.