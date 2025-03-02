Kazakhstan supports transparent investigation into Aktau plane crash

2 March 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan has reaffirmed its commitment to an objective and transparent investigation into the plane crash near Aktau, Ambassador Dauren Abayev told RIA Novosti, Azernews reports.

"We have nothing to hide, we support an objective and transparent investigation," Abayev stated, emphasizing that the process is being conducted in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. Azerbaijan, Russia, and Brazil have appointed representatives to participate in the investigation.

He also noted that the preliminary report published by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has been well received by ICAO, which praised its detail and completeness. The final report is expected to be released by December 2025.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan’s AZAL airline, crashed near Aktau on December 25, 2024, while en route from Baku to Grozny. Out of 67 people on board, 29 survived.

According to preliminary findings, the crash resulted from external physical and technical interference in Russian airspace. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since apologized for the incident. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a December 29 interview with AzTV, outlined Azerbaijan’s three conditions for resolving the matter: an official apology, recognition of responsibility, and compensation for Azerbaijan, the victims, and the crew members.