We daily witness revival of Garabagh and East Zangazur, says President

19 February 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

“The restoration of the village of Ballija is also in its final stages. According to my information, 137 houses have already been restored, with about 60 more to be restored,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with a group of residents who had relocated to the Ballija village in the Khojaly district.

President Ilham Aliyev said this during his meeting with a group of residents who had relocated to the Ballija village in the Khojaly district, according to Azernews.

The President mentioned the number of people who have relocated to Khojaly's Ballija.

“A total of 460 former displaced persons have already moved to Ballija. We have restored the houses, and there are ample opportunities for farming. The land is fertile, and the air is clean. The entire Garabagh region and the East Zangazur region are reviving, and we see this clearly every day,” added the head of state.

Recall that President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva have been on a visit to Garabagh's Aghdam, Khojaly and Khankendi and viewed newly built infrastructure, including residential areas built in those areas. Besides, the President visited the village of Ballija in the Khojaly district to assess the ongoing restoration of individual houses and infrastructure.